The newly delivered threat to Salman Khan by Lawrence Bishnoi has Salman’s family, friends and fans insanely worried about his safety.

But the one who is not the least perturbed by the danger to his life is Salman himself.

A close friend of the family reveals, “Salman is taking the threat most casually…or maybe he is acting casual so that his parents do not get worried. The best part of this family’s hum-saath-saath-hain rule is that no one shows his or her true apprehensions. So outwardly Salim Saab(Salman’s father Salim Khan) is keeping very calm and cool. But the entire family knows Salim Saab is getting sleepless nights over the threat.”

Coming back to Salman ,the family friend says Salman was against the beefed-up security after the threat.

“Salman feels the more attention he pays to the threat, the more the attention-seeker will feel he has succeeded in doing what he wanted. Besides, Salman is a fatalist. Jo jab hona hoga tab hoga(what has to happen will happen when it has to happen). However due to family pressure he has cut down on all outings except for the post-production work of his Eid release Kissi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which cannot be delayed.”