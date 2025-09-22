Salman Khan Injured during Ladakh Shoot of ‘Battle of Galwan’, Returns to Mumbai for Recovery

Bollywood’s Dabangg Salman Khan is busy shooting his much-awaited film, Battle of Galwan. The film is based on the 2020 Indo-China Galwan Valley Conflict, and Apoorva Lakhia is its director. The recent schedule of the film was shot in Ladakh’s snowy valleys, where the team faced extremely difficult weather and a lack of oxygen. During this time, Salman Khan also suffered minor injuries.

According to reports, the 45-day schedule of the film was kept in Ladakh, where the temperature often reaches minus 10 degrees. Salman Khan continued shooting with full professionalism despite the cold and lack of oxygen. Not only were high-interest action scenes filmed at the location, but many emotional sequences were also shot. In these 45 days, Salman was present on the set for about 15 days, and most action scenes were performed by himself.

According to sources, Salman suffered a minor injury to the body during the action sequence. However, he did not leave the shooting and completed the schedule. A team member said, “Salman did every scene with full energy and dedication. No matter how hard the weather was, he made no excuse.” Seeing his passion, other members of the crew were also inspired.

Now Salman Khan has returned to Mumbai, and the film’s second schedule will start next week. This time, the shooting will focus on emotional and dramatic parts. It is being said that Apoorva Lakhia will shoot the most influential scenes of the film in the Mumbai schedule. Salman is taking some rest to return to the set with full energy.

The Battle of Galwan motion poster has already been released, and Salman Khan’s blood-soaked face and sharp eyes have been much discussed. This has increased the audience’s curiosity about the film. However, the makers have not yet announced its release date.

Apart from films, Salman Khan is also hosting the TV show Bigg Boss 19. However, he missed some episodes during the Ladakh shoot. Salman has also maintained a balance between his films and TV projects before this.

Given Salman Khan’s dedication and professionalism, it would not be wrong to say that Battle of Galwan could be one of his career’s most challenging films. The audience is very excited about this film, and now everyone’s eyes are on its next schedule and official release date.

