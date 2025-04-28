Salman Khan Postpones UK Tour With Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan & Others After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April took the lives of 28 people, leaving the family members devastated. Among several actors, Salman Khan also expressed his heartbreaking feelings about the incident. And now, due to the rising tensions in the country and to support the families who lost their loved ones, the actor has postponed his upcoming UK tour, which also has actors like Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, and others.

On Monday, 29 April, Salman shared a post announcing the postponed news of his UK show named The Bollywood Big One Show, highlighting its right to pause during this grief. Besides Salman Khan, the UK tour also stars Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Sunil Grover, and Maniesh Paul. The show scheduled for 4 May in Manchester and 5 May in London has been postponed. Also the new dates of the show will be revealed soon.

Salman captioned the post, “In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows, originally scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London.”

The caption further states, “While we understand how much our fans were looking forward to these performances, we feel it is only right to pause during this time of grief. We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your understanding and support. New dates for the shows will be announced shortly.” Regarding the booked tickets, the show organisers assured that the refund would be done.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Salman Khan expressed his disappointment and wrote, “Kashmir, heaven on planet Earth, is turning into hell. Innocent people are being targeted. My heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainaat ko marne ke barabar hai (Killing even one innocent person is equivalent to killing the whole universe).”