Salman Khan is at the receiving end now!! As we know, he has been threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi who has asked him to apologize. Well, the jailed gangster Bishnoi in an interview told that, he will break the big star’s ego soon.

A report on Hindustantimes.com talked about it and we take reference from that story for our write up here.

Last year in June, Mumbai Police had lodged an FIR against an unknown person for sending a ‘threat letter’ to Salman and his father-lyricist Salim Khan.

The note had read, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala)” referring to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The note was allegedly sent by Lawrence Bishnoi, though he had denied his involvement in it.

In an interview with ABP news, Lawrence Bishnoi said that Salman humiliated his community by killing a blackbuck. Lawrence said, “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else.”

He also added, “There is anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity’s temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything.”

We wonder what will happen next!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.