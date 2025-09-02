Samantha Ruth Prabhu Holds Raj Nidimoru’s Hand? Netizens Call It ‘Soft Launch’

South’s popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news for the past few months for her relationship with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The two have not yet made any official statement on their relationship, but fans keep speculating due to often being seen together and sharing pictures on social media.

Recently, Samantha shared a new reel from her Dubai trip. This video, titled “What I see vs. What you see,” showed some special moments, but the short clip drew the most attention, in which Samantha is seen holding a man’s hand. The man’s face was not visible in the video, but seeing the man in a black jacket, denim jeans, and a black bag, fans assumed that he was Raj Nidimoru.

The fans’ comments were also quite funny. Someone wrote, “Soft launching in style.” Someone asked, “Did she just make her relationship public?” While her Citadel Honey Bunny co-star Varun Dhawan put a red heart emoji on the reel, Disha Patani wrote, “So cute.”

This is not the first time that Samantha and Raj’s relationship has been discussed. After the success of the film Subham in May, Samantha shared pictures on social media. In one of them, she was seen resting her head on Raj’s shoulder in a flight selfie, which further intensified the dating rumors. Apart from this, Raj was also seen several times in Samantha’s pictures from her Detroit trip to America in July.

If reports are to be believed, both are serious about each other and are looking for a house together. Raj, who got divorced in 2022, seems to be moving forward in a new relationship with Samantha.

Regarding the work front, Samantha’s next film is Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, which Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are producing. This film will also include Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

In this way, a small reel video has brought the rumors of Samantha and Raj’s relationship back into the limelight, and fans consider it their “Soft Launch”.

