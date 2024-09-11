Samyuktha Unveils Double Treat on Birthday: First Looks from ‘Sharwa 37’ and ‘BSS 12’ Revealed

Birthday girl Samyuktha has given her fans a double treat by unveiling her first looks from two highly anticipated films, Sharwa 37 and BSS 12. The actress, who is also set to make her Hindi debut with Maharagni: Queen of Queens, looks stunning in both character posters.

‘Sharwa 37’

In ‘Sharwa 37’, Samyuktha plays Dia, a vibrant character with elegance and poise. The poster features her in a traditional dance costume, holding two lamps, hinting at a classical dance connection. Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film also stars Sharwanand and Sakshi Vaidya in pivotal roles.

Ram Abbaraju, known for his previous success with ‘Samajavargamana,’ has written the script for ‘Sharwa 37’. Bhanu Bogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana have contributed to the story and dialogues. Ramabrahmam Sunkara produces the film on Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainment in association with Adventures International.

‘BSS 12”

In BSS 12, Samyuktha plays Sameera, a forensic agent. The character poster showcases her intensity and determination, hinting at a thrilling storyline. Debutant Ludheer Byreddy wrote and directed the film, which stars Bellamkonda Srinivas as the lead.

Ludheer Byreddy’s experience as an assistant director on films like Jawaan and Srinivasa Kalyanam promises a captivating narrative. Mahesh Chandu produces the film under Moonshine Pictures, with Sai Shashank as co-producer.

As Samyuktha gears up for her upcoming releases, fans can expect exciting performances from this talented actress.