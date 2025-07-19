Sangeeta Bijlani’s Pune Farmhouse Shocking Burglary: Property Looted, CCTV Smashed, Police Probe Launched

A shocking theft and heavy vandalism incident has come to light at Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani’s farmhouse in Pune. This farmhouse in Tikona village near Pawna Dam was found deserted when Sangeeta reached there on July 18, after about four months. During this time, she was away from the property due to her father’s ill health.

On entering the farmhouse, Sangeeta and two house helpers who had come with her saw that the grills of the main gate and windows were broken, one TV was missing, and the other was completely damaged. Apart from this, there was massive vandalism in the upper part of the house.

In her complaint, Sangeeta said that all the beds in the farmhouse were broken, household items were scattered and broken, and security cameras were either stolen or destroyed. She immediately complained to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill.

According to Dinesh Tayade, Senior Inspector of Lonavala Police Station, a police team has been sent to the spot, and a formal FIR will be registered after the damage assessment is complete. At present, the police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the thieves.

According to residents and police, this theft may have happened several weeks ago. The farmhouse was closed for a long time and is quite remote and deserted, which gave the thieves a chance to enter and destroy everything.

No arrests have been made in this case, but the police are investigating the case from every angle.

Sangeeta Bijlani was last seen in the 1996 film ‘Jagannath’, in which she played the character of ‘Jyoti’.

This incident raises questions about the security of Bollywood stars’ private properties.

