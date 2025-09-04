Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to shoot a massive climax sequence of Love & War in Italy, Sicily! Deets Inside!

The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next epic saga, titled LOVE AND WAR, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has indeed created a stir. Since then, everyone has been eagerly waiting to hear more about the film. While it is one of the most highly anticipated films, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to take it global with its climax.

Around 125 days of shoot of Love & War is already completed, and a big schedule is presently underway on a mammoth set in Mumbai. An independent industry source informed, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going international with Love & War. The director is going to shoot the climax scene of the film in Italy, Sicily. It’s planned as a massive schedule across the city, making this one of the grandest shoots of the film.”

The source adds that the climax of Love & War is set to deliver a powerful dramatic peak, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali showcasing the stellar acting prowess of Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky at its core. “SLB loves to shoot larger-than-life dramatic moments, and the climax of Love & War will be drama at its peak with romance in the backdrop. He plans to shoot a prolonged climax sequence across Sicily, exploring the diverse landscape of the city. Through the schedule, he will also shoot for a song with the three characters. He will be stationed abroad for almost a month,” the source adds.

Further more, the anticipation builds for SLB’s next LOVE & WAR. It’s thrilling to look forward to the monumental collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen in the film. The film will be released on March 20, 2026.