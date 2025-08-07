Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Unveil First Look Of Love & War On Ranbir Kapoor’s Birthday

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly planning a special treat for fans of Ranbir Kapoor by unveiling the first look of his upcoming romantic drama Love & War on the actor’s birthday, September 28. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, has been generating significant buzz since its announcement.

The celebrated filmmaker is currently coordinating with the lead actors to finalise dates for a teaser shoot. While the details are being kept under wraps, the first visual reveal could either be a poster featuring Ranbir or a teaser introducing all three lead characters. This move is aimed at building anticipation for the film, which presents Ranbir in a darker, more intense role with shades of grey.

Love & War is currently being shot in Mumbai, with filming expected to wrap by the end of the year. The film marks Bhansali’s return to a grand romantic narrative and reunites him with both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, making it one of the most-awaited releases in recent times.

Meanwhile, speculation about Priyanka Chopra Jonas making a cameo in the film has been dismissed. Her recent social media post led to rumours, but there is no involvement from her in the project.

The official release date for Love & War is March 20, 2026. However, industry sources suggest that the date could shift depending on the post-production timeline.