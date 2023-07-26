Shabana Azmi To Hoist The Indian Flag At The Melbourne Film Festival

The formidable Shabana Azmi has been invited by the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, to be hosted from 11 August 2023, to hoist the Indian flag.

Speaking about the opportunity to hoist the tricolor at IFFM 2023, Shabana Azmi expressed her delight, stating, “I am happy to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and deeply honoured to have been chosen to hoist the Indian national flag on this momentous occasion. IFFM has consistently showcased the incredible diversity and creativity of Indian cinema, and it is heartwarming to be a part of such a prestigious event that brings our cinema to global audiences. This platform is even more special given our film, R Balki’s Ghoomer where I play a prominent role, is making its world premiere at the Festival. To be given an opportunity to hoist our national tricolour in presence of the amazing Indian community who live in Australia, is truly an experience I am excited to be part of and witness in person”.

Director of the festival, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, said, “We are thrilled to have the privilege of welcoming the legendary actor Shabana Azmi to hoist the Indian national flag at our Independence Day Celebrations. Shabana Azmi’s remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and her unwavering commitment to storytelling have left an indelible mark on the film fraternity. Her presence at IFFM 2023 embodies the essence of our festival, which aims to showcase the rich tapestry of Indian cinema to global audiences. We are honored to have her join us in this celebration of cultural unity and artistic brilliance.”