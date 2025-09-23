Shah Rukh Khan Clinches First National Film Award For Jawan, Gauri Khan Celebrates The Milestone

The Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has scaled a height by winning his first-ever National Award for Best Actor at the National Film Awards for Jawan. Adding a first-ever National Award to his already glistening career that goes three decades back was itself worthy of mention.

The award announcements last month were greeted with thunderous applause across the public, as well as by fellow professionals who appreciated Khan’s electrifying performance in the blockbuster. Blessed with the natural charm of versatility, he gave a performance in Jawan that was harsh and socially relevant—earnings a substantial critical appraisal and now, national recognition.

In a soul-felt social media video statement, Khan expressed his gratitude towards the jury, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and his admirers for their continuous support. He said that he was proud yet humble and thankful for receiving the honour.

Transporting the poise with which he accepted the National Award, Gauri Khan, his wife, and a famed designer-producer, with perspective regarding his tough-working spirit, posted a full message along with the photo of the Khan holding the award and marking it as a very proud moment with the separate display alluded to for the trophy.

Under the direction of Atlee, Jawan not only arose to break box office records in one grand breath but also set new standards for mainstream cinema with an imbued and powerful story and performance of the lead. This National Award marks a worthy acknowledgment of Shah Rukh’s career evolution and his ongoing contributions to Indian cinema.

Pretty much all of it speaks to the accomplishes of Mr. Khan and the space he occupies in the feel and heart of cinema-goers. A very apt award for Mr. Shah Rukh is the National Award after considering his very soul into acting and his enthusiasm into furthering Indian cinema.