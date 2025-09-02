Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Faces Legal Trouble Over Alibaug Land Deal

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has reportedly landed in legal trouble over purchasing agricultural land in Alibaug. According to reports, Suhana bought two plots in Alibaug in 2023 and 2024 for around Rs 22 crore. These plots are registered under Deja Vu Farms Private Limited, which is reportedly the company of Gauri Khan’s mother and sister-in-law.

According to News 18 reports, one of these plots is located in Thal village of Alibaug, which Suhana bought from three sisters — Anjali, Rekha, and Priya — for Rs 12.91 crore. These sisters inherited it from their parents. According to government records, this land was originally allotted for agriculture. Suhana also paid stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakh at the time of purchase. He was reportedly shown as a farmer in the registered documents.

The authorities have started investigating the matter. The Alibaug Tehsildar has been requested to provide a fair report, and Resident Deputy Collector Sandeep Shirke is monitoring the case.

It is worth noting that Suhana is gearing up for her debut film, King. In 2018, the Income Tax Department temporarily attached Shah Rukh Khan’s Alibaug bungalow as it was suspected to be used as a farmhouse for personal use, while it was purchased for agricultural purposes. At that time, too, the property was in the name of Deja Vu Farms Private Limited, and the case was under investigation for benami transactions and violation of agricultural land acquisition rules.

