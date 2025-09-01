Shahid Kapoor Wraps Fourth Film with Vishal Bhardwaj; Tabu Teases Surprise Appearance

Shahid Kapoor has officially wrapped his fourth collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, sparking a wave of anticipation with a cryptic social media post. The project, still operating under a secret title, promises another intense and transformative role for the actor, known for past Bhardwaj-directed performances in Kaminey (2009) and Haider (2014).

Taking to Instagram, Shahid wrote:

“And it’s a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man Vishal R Bhardwaj. Excitement levels are off the charts… I am one of the KAMINEY. I am HAIDER. And now I am…….”

While the title remains under wraps, Kapoor teased a titular role once again, suggesting a character-driven film in line with his previous collaborations with Bhardwaj. He praised the ensemble cast, giving shout-outs to co-stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary, Hussain Dalal, and Disha Patani, highlighting both emotional scenes and high-energy musical numbers.

Interestingly, Shahid hinted at an unannounced cast member, calling him “one of my favs” and emphasizing the joy of having him on board, fueling speculation about a major surprise appearance.

Adding further intrigue, Tabu, who shares a storied working history with both Shahid and Bhardwaj, dropped a cryptic comment on Shahid’s post:

“Don’t say you didn’t miss me.” The comment has led fans to believe Tabu might be making a special appearance or playing a secret role in the film.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment produces the untitled film, marking Shahid Kapoor’s return to the kind of intense, character-centric cinema that made Haider and Kaminey critical darlings.

With Bhardwaj’s signature storytelling style, a powerful ensemble, and the return of Shahid in a transformative role, this upcoming project is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2026.