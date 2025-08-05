Shanavas, Son of Prem Nazir, Dies at Age 71

Shanavas, the son of legendary screen icon Prem Nazir, passed away late Monday night at the age of 71. The veteran Malayalam actor succumbed to kidney-related ailments at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he had been undergoing treatment. Hospital sources revealed that he had been admitted just a few hours before his passing around midnight.

Shanavas lived in a flat near Akashvani, Vazhuthacaud, and led a relatively quiet life in recent years. His death marks the end of an era for many Malayali cinephiles who remember him not only as the son of a legend but also as a talented actor in his own right. His funeral will take place this evening at the Palayam Muslim Jamaath cemetery.

For those unfamiliar with his work, Shanavas made his film debut in 1981 with “Premageethangal,” directed by Balachandra Menon, while he was pursuing his MA in English Literature at New College in Chennai. Although he entered the industry with a famous surname, Shanavas established a distinct identity through a wide range of roles in both Malayalam and Tamil cinema.

Over four decades, Shanavas appeared in 96 films, showcasing his versatility as he took on roles from romantic leads to intense villains. His memorable performances include roles in “Mouna Raagam,” “Chithram,” “Gaanam,” “Maharajavu,” “Manithali,” and “Premageethangal.” His role in the 2011 superhit “China Town,” alongside Mohanlal, marked a successful comeback after a long hiatus.

Shanavas had the rare privilege of acting alongside his father Prem Nazir in seven films, starting with “Ivan Oru Simham.” His final film, “Jana Gana Mana” (2022), a critically acclaimed thriller starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, demonstrated that his screen presence remained strong even in his later years. In addition to his film career, Shanavas also made appearances in several popular television serials.

Educated in Chirayinkeezhu, Yercaud, and Chennai, Shanavas was known off-screen for his calm and thoughtful personality. His colleagues remember him as a humble, sincere, and dedicated actor.