Kartik Aaryan has had one of the most inspiring journeys in Bollywood. From seeing dreams from a small town like Gwalior to being on the tallest building in the world, he has truly made strides in his career on his own merit and made his parents proud.

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a wholesome video from Dubai, of the Shehzada trailer playing on the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa while crowds of fans surrounded him, chanting his name.

Sharing the video he wrote, “Feeling like a Shehzada .. on Top of the world, literally 👑❤

#BurjKhalifa”

Kartik’s proud father also shared the video with a heartwarming note writing, “You make your parent’s everyday proud Koki… we are blessed to have a son, a shehzada like you❤️ Your hard work and dedication towards your work gets us worried sometimes as a parent because I’m seeing you that you are not eating properly, I don’t know when you are sleeping, only work work work 24×7. But seeing you on world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, seeing you surrounded by thousands of people, being showered so much love everyday, sure it’s all worth it for you. Keep making us proud. We love you❤️ @kartikaaryan 🤗”

After delivering his career’s biggest blockbuster and finest performance in a superhit year like 2022, Kartik is all set to rule as the Shehzada this year with his massy masala entertainer releasing tomorrow. He will be seen doing out and out action for the first time along with his quirky antics and comedic timings and ofcourse smooth dance moves.

Besides Shehzada releasing tomorrow, Kartik also has Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s untitled next in the pipeline.

