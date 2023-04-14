Sherlyn Chopra is one of the most popular and controversial personalities in the Indian entertainment industry. Earlier, in the past, she’s been a successful model and an artiste and well, that’s why, her loyal legion of fans love her and shower her with all the kind of love and affection. More often than not, Sherlyn Chopra is in the news and limelight for all sorts of controversial reasons.

Sherlyn Chopra files a molestation case complaint against a financier:

So, what’s the latest big update about Sherlyn Chopra folks? As per the latest media reports in Times Now, Sherlyn Chopra has now filed a case of molestation against a financier in Mumbai’s Juhu Police station. It is being said that the accused molested her on the pretext of giving her money for a video recording. Mumbai Police reportedly revealed that the case has been registered against the accused under sections 354, 506, 509 of IPC. Further probe is currently underway.

