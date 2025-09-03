Shilpa Shetty Closes Bastian Bandra Amid ₹60 Crore Fraud Allegations

Shilpa Shetty is in the spotlight again — this time for both legal troubles and a major business move. The actress has announced the closure of her popular Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra, a place that was once a favourite among celebrities and socialites.

The restaurant, known for its upscale vibe and star-studded clientele, will shut its doors this Thursday. In a heartfelt message to her followers, Shilpa shared that the venue had created countless memories over the years. A farewell evening is being planned for loyal patrons, while operations will continue at their other outlet, Bastian at the Top, located in the same city.

Shilpa and Raj’s News Is Recently Also Notices Deepak Kothari’s Strong Charges Against Them Businesswoman Deepak Kothari Accuses The Couple For Fraud Amounting To 60 Crore Rs Loan And Investment Deal From 2015 To 2023. According To Him, The Money That Was Taken For Business Expansion Was Used For Personal Expenses.

The claims have been dismissed by the couple’s legal team, calling the claims baseless and delayed. They have stated the issues will be looked at after receiving the official complaint.

With the closure of Bastian Bandra and a legal battle looming, Shilpa Shetty finds herself steering a harsh phase and public scrutiny, well, once again.