Bollywood's beloved Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan

Well, more often than not, we hear good and happy news coming from his end. This time however, it’s a tad different. As per the latest media reports in Time Of India, two men who are apparently huge fans of Shah Rukh Khan climbed the wall and entered the premises of Mannat. They were later arrested by Mumbai Police. Reports reveal that the security team of Shah Rukh Khan handed them over to the Mumbai Police.

