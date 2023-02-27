Russell Crowe is one of the most popular and admired and appreciated actors in the Hollywood entertainment industry. For the longest time, he’s entertained and won the hearts of one and all with his presence and well, more often than not, we have loved all his activities and updates from his end. This time however, the scenario is entirely different.

As per the latest media reports in Perth Now ladies and gentlemen, actor Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot were denied service at a Melbourne restaurant for apparently not meeting the smart-casual dress code.

Reports in the media suggest that the couple went to eat at a Japanese-fusion restaurant called Mr Miyagi wearing outfits which they had worn earlier while playing Tennis. That’s when, one of the staff members denied them entry. His manager was quoted as saying,

“He (Russell) went there wearing a brand new Ralph Lauren polo having just played a game of tennis and was turned away.”

Well, what’s your take on this folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com