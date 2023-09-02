Movies | News

Shocking! Argentine Actor Silvina Luna Dies After Plastic Surgery Went Wrong

A shocking news has surfaced on the internet that the Argentine actress Silvina Luna has died due to failed plastic surgery. Check out every detail below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Sep,2023
This afternoon began with the shocking news that Argentine model and actress Silvina Luna died due to failed plastic surgery at the age of 43. Her demise has shocked the internet as the reason behind her death is very dangerous for those who wish to undergo plastic surgery.

Well-known Silvina Luna tragically lost her life due to complications from a botched plastic surgery procedure, specifically, the butt lift. As the reports suggest, the actress underwent a procedure two weeks before she died. The surgery took a dangerous turn, leading to severe health problems, including kidney failure. No medical efforts could save her from devastating consequences.

As per the reports by The Daily Mail, Silvina Luna needed medical attention in 2015. She was treated for kidney stones. While in 2016, she met Dr. Cristian Perez in Miami, who removed the harmful substance in her buttocks. “Silvina developed an autoimmune disease caused by the medications as a consequence of her surgeries.”

Over the past few years, many plastic surgery cases have resulted in a devasting end. The greed to look young and beautiful has made people to look for such alternatives. There should be acceptance of one’s skin, color, shape, and size to promote goodness.

What’s your reaction to this toxic plastic surgery tradition.? Let us know in the comments section.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

