Shocking: Bhojpuri Director Subhash Chandra Tiwari Found Dead In UP Hotel

Bhojpuri director Subhash Chandra Tiwari who was staying in a hotel in Uttar Pradesh for the shooting, was found dead in his hotel. Check out the full details in the article

Today morning he started with the shocking death news of Bhojpuri director Subhash Chandra Tiwari. The director was staying in a Hotel Tirupati along with his team in the Sonbhadra part of Uttar Pradesh. He was found dead in his hotel room.

As per the reports by Uttar Pradesh Police, the director took his last breath on 24th May 2023. In addition, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashveer Singh told ANI, “The body of Subhash Chandra Tiwari was found in his hotel room after the staff members opened it. Reportedly, the director had not responded to anyone, and hence the police had to break open the room when they found him dead. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigation will be done after getting the post-mortem report.”

In contrast, Subhash Chandra Tiwari hailed from Maharashtra, while the other information about his funeral and cause of death. The news broke out after Hindi Television’s famous star Nitesh Pandey took his last breath in a hotel in Igatpuri, Maharashtra.

Nitesh was 51 years old and has appeared in shows like Tejas, Manzilein ApApani, Saaya, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, and Durgesh Nandini.

For the past two days, the entertainment world has been saddened by the sudden death of stars. First, on 22nd May, Aditya Singh Rajput passed away, then a day later, TV actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died in a car accident. TV actor Nitesh Pandeyy lost his life due to cardiac arrest.

