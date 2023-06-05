ADVERTISEMENT
Shocking! Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi Passed Away In A Car Accident

It's a sad day for South cinema as Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi died in a tragic car accident. Check out the article for whole details

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Jun,2023 14:11:33
Shocking! Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi Passed Away In A Car Accident

Mimicry artist and Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi tragically died in a road accident. The actor died on Monday in a road accident, and three other mimicry artists, Binu Adimali, Ullas, and Mahesh, got injured in the incident. Read the article below to know the whole story.

As per the reports, Kollam Sudhi and other artists travelled back home after shooting for their TV show. However, on Monday, his car met with an accident in Thrissur, Kerala. The police informed that the car in which Sudhi and other artists were travelling collided with a truck at Kaipamangalam at 4:30. The police said to PTI, “It was a head-on collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment.”

After his Star Magic performance, the actor became a household name among Malayalam TV viewers. Kollam Sudhi’s fun banter and fun makeover keep him hooked with him. He was seen as a guest in many comedy shows. Apart from stage shows and TV, the actor has also appeared in films in crucial roles. Kanthari in 2015 was hud debut movie.

Road accidents have become very frequent these days. Every day there are thousands of reports of road accidents. Earlier Hindi television actress is famed for Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai, Vaibhavi Upadhayaya. Also, the Indian cricketer Rishab Pant suffered a massive accident couple of months ago, but he got saved.

