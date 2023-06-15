ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Shocking: Shilpa Shetty's Juhu residence robbed, 2 detained by Mumbai Police

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes in the country and we love her for many reasons. Right now, we hear about a robbery at her end and it will certainly worry you for real. Read all details

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
15 Jun,2023 16:29:34
Shocking: Shilpa Shetty's Juhu residence robbed, 2 detained by Mumbai Police

Shilpa Shetty is one of the finest and most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, given the kind of career and work that she’s done so far, we can certainly say that she deserves all of it and how. She’s been a part of the entertainment space for quite many years and no wonder, in all these years, she’s earned a unique and niche audience for herself and how. Right now, we hear a really shocking and terrifying update from her end.

Know more bout the robbery that has taken place at Shilpa Shetty’s residence:

Right now, we hear a really shocking and terrifying update coming from her end. As per the latest media reports in India Today, the Mumbai Police have detained two people in connection with a robbery at her house. Reports reveal that some valuables were allegedly stolen from the actor’s house last week. Based on the complaint ladies and gentlemen, a theft case was registered at the Juhu Police station and a probe was initiated. In the same context, the probe team has detained two individuals in this connection and their interrogation is on, the official mentioned.

Work Front:

Shilpa Shetty made her comeback to films after 14 long years, with the 2021 film Hungama 2. The film turned out to be a box office dud. Post that, she was seen in Nikamma and now, she will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force on OTT followed by Sukhee.

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shilpa Shetty Looks Captivating In Blue Ensemble, Rohit Roy Says, “How..”
Shilpa Shetty Looks Captivating In Blue Ensemble, Rohit Roy Says, “How..”
Bold Dance Battle: Katrina Kaif Vs Shilpa Shetty: Guess who won?
Bold Dance Battle: Katrina Kaif Vs Shilpa Shetty: Guess who won?
No proof of obscenity against Shilpa Shetty in Richard Gere’s kissing act
No proof of obscenity against Shilpa Shetty in Richard Gere’s kissing act
Shilpa Shetty-Richard Gere Kissing Case: Mumbai court upholds Magistrate order, discharges actress
Shilpa Shetty-Richard Gere Kissing Case: Mumbai court upholds Magistrate order, discharges actress
Lapet liya badan…: Kusha Kapila looks dazzling in stunning silver see-through outfit, Shilpa Shetty compliments
Lapet liya badan…: Kusha Kapila looks dazzling in stunning silver see-through outfit, Shilpa Shetty compliments
Fashion Face-off: Monalisa Vs Shilpa Shetty: Who’s ultimate queen of hearts in shimmery glitter outfit?
Fashion Face-off: Monalisa Vs Shilpa Shetty: Who’s ultimate queen of hearts in shimmery glitter outfit?
Latest Stories
Bigg Boss Divas: Learn special eyeliner magic from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Bigg Boss Divas: Learn special eyeliner magic from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Check The List Of Contestants
Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia
Ashish Kaul talks about his latest web project Jee Karda, and on working with Tamannaah Bhatia
Exclusive: Yogeshraj Bedi bags Atrangi OTT series Julie
Exclusive: Yogeshraj Bedi bags Atrangi OTT series Julie
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly And Apara Mehta Show Their Class In A Splendid BTS Video; Check Here
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly And Apara Mehta Show Their Class In A Splendid BTS Video; Check Here
Read Latest News