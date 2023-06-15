Shocking: Shilpa Shetty's Juhu residence robbed, 2 detained by Mumbai Police

Shilpa Shetty is one of the finest and most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, given the kind of career and work that she’s done so far, we can certainly say that she deserves all of it and how. She’s been a part of the entertainment space for quite many years and no wonder, in all these years, she’s earned a unique and niche audience for herself and how. Right now, we hear a really shocking and terrifying update from her end.

Know more bout the robbery that has taken place at Shilpa Shetty’s residence:

Right now, we hear a really shocking and terrifying update coming from her end. As per the latest media reports in India Today, the Mumbai Police have detained two people in connection with a robbery at her house. Reports reveal that some valuables were allegedly stolen from the actor’s house last week. Based on the complaint ladies and gentlemen, a theft case was registered at the Juhu Police station and a probe was initiated. In the same context, the probe team has detained two individuals in this connection and their interrogation is on, the official mentioned.

Work Front:

Shilpa Shetty made her comeback to films after 14 long years, with the 2021 film Hungama 2. The film turned out to be a box office dud. Post that, she was seen in Nikamma and now, she will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force on OTT followed by Sukhee.

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com