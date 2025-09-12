Shots Fired Outside Disha Patani’s Bareilly Home, Investigation Underway

Late Thursday night, panic spread through Civil Lines in Bareilly after gunshots were heard outside the residence of Bollywood actress Disha Patani. Police confirmed that several rounds were fired, including two aerial shots, around 4:30 am. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The incident took place at Villa No. 40, where Disha’s family resides. Her younger sister, Khushboo Patani, was reportedly at home at the time. The attack has shaken the quiet neighbourhood and raised serious concerns about the safety of public figures and their families.

Shortly after the firing, a threatening post appeared on social media claiming responsibility for the act. Written in Hindi, the message named two individuals — Virendra Charan and Mahendra Saran — and accused Disha Patani of insulting Hindu saints Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. The post also issued a chilling warning to the entire film industry, stating that anyone who disrespects their religion would face consequences.

The Goldy Brar gang, a name linked to several violent incidents in the past, has also allegedly taken responsibility for the firing.

Police have launched an investigation and are working to trace the origin of the social media post. They are also checking CCTV footage and increasing security around the Patani home.

Authorities are treating the matter seriously, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved. For now, the motive appears to be religious outrage.