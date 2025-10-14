Shraddha Kapoor’s Pahadpangira Still A Go, Film To Roll In Mid-2026

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has been in the spotlight lately due to her involvement in Pahadpangira, the upcoming film directed by Tumbbad’s Rahi Anil Barve. Earlier this year, rumours suggested that Shraddha had walked out of the project due to financial disagreements. However, new reports now indicate that she is very much a part of the film — and possibly in a bigger role than expected.

According to Mid Day, not only is Shraddha likely to play the lead, but she may also join as a creative producer. The film is said to be a dark fantasy drama rooted in mythology and folklore, exploring feminist themes against the backdrop of the historic Sati practice. Sources say Shraddha was drawn to the script’s originality and sees potential for it to become a larger franchise.

Pahadpangira was initially envisioned as an extension of the Tumbbad universe. However, after director Rahi Anil Barve and co-producer Sohum Shah parted ways, the story was reworked into a standalone project.

Earlier media reports claimed that Shraddha had demanded ₹17 crore and a share of the profits, which reportedly didn’t sit well with producer Ektaa Kapoor. But Barve quickly dismissed these rumours, urging the public not to believe everything they read and promising an official announcement in due time.

Currently, Shraddha is gearing up to begin Laxman Utekar’s next film in November. If everything falls into place, Pahadpangira could go on floors by mid-2026.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the blockbuster Stree 2, one of 2024’s biggest hits. With Stree 3 now officially announced, Shraddha seems to have a packed and exciting slate ahead.