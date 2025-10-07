Shweta Tiwari Joins Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Vvan’–Balaji’s Next Promises a Powerful Comeback for the TV Queen

Shweta Tiwari, who made her mark in the TV world as “Prerna,” is now set to appear in a new avatar. After a long hiatus, she will return to the big screen with Vvan: Force of the Forest, a film produced in collaboration with Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF. A power-packed cast will join her, including Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Manish Paul, and Sunil Grover.

According to sources, shooting will resume in Mumbai on October 24th. Previously, during the first schedule in June, shooting was halted. This happened because of the creative differences between Sidharth Malhotra and director Deepak Mishra. Sidharth objected to certain parts of the script, following which the film was reworked at the writing level. Now, the team has resolved all differences, and the film is ready to move forward with renewed energy.

Shweta Tiwari’s joining the film is a major surprise for fans. Shweta, who has become an icon in the world of television, has played many memorable characters, but her role in Vvan is considered to be the most challenging and intense of her career. It is reported that Shweta will be seen in a role that adds emotional and spiritual layers to the story. Her character is not only rooted in mythological folklore, but she also plays a crucial role in the film’s main conflict.

The film Vvan is being presented as a mythological folk thriller, inspired by the traditions of Chhath Puja in Bihar and its folklore. The film will explore the deep connection between spirituality, mystery, and society.

Directed by Deepak Mishra, known for Panchayat, and Arunabh Kumar (founder of TVF), the story will showcase a unique blend of folk art and modern cinema, providing a unique experience for the audience.

This film is also a significant opportunity for Sidharth Malhotra, as Vvan is considered a comeback project after his mixed response to his previous film, Param Sundari. Actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, Manish Paul, and Sunil Grover will add new flavor to the film.

But all eyes are currently on Shweta Tiwari, as, after years, she’s set to appear in a story that could prove to be more than just a role, but a new chapter in her acting journey.

Her fans believe that through Vvan, Shweta will once again prove that true stardom isn’t limited to the TV screen—talent shines on every platform.

