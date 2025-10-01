Siddharth Nigam Begins Shooting For “The Battle Of Shatrughat”, Shares BTS Moments

The charming Siddharth Nigam is set to thrill viewers with his new project, “The Battle Of Shatrughat.” Known for his hunky personality and on-screen appearances, the actor is set for a new role, but in an unexpected avatar, in the historical drama. On his social media, the actor announced a new beginning with the new film and also dropped a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the shoot.

Sharing the poster and others behind-the-scenes moments from “The Battle Of Shatrughat” shoot, Siddharth captioned his post, “When the camera rolls, a new world takes shape. 🎬 Shatrughat is here… and this time, I’m doing it differently. #NewBeginnings #Shatrughat #TBOFSHATRUGHAT.”

The Intriguing poster of a sword wrapped in blood gives us chills and also builds anticipation among fans. This will be an action-packed entertainer, as the name itself sounds grand, with words like “Battle,” which means a fight or competition, and “Shatrughat,” which means the killing of enemies.

All the photos show a glimpse from the set of the film, where the actor also posted pictures of himself from the Shubh Muhurat shoot to shooting the sequences, building curiosity.

“The Battle Of Shatrughat” is a film produced by PY Media, Hill Crest Motions, and Shahid Kazmi Films. It is directed by Shahid Kazmi and beautifully written by Sajad Khaki and Shahid Kazmi. The film stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Aarushi Nishank alongside Siddharth Nigam. The film also has Mahesh Manjrekar, Raza Murad, and Zarina Wahab in supporting roles.

Work Front

Siddharth Nigam last appeared in the 2023 Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Recently, in 2025, he appeared in a web show, Hai Junoon. And now he will appear in the upcoming film “The Battle Of Shatrughat”.