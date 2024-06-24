Sidhartha Mallya gets married to longtime girlfriend Jasmine; shares new images

While the entire entertainment industry is buzzing and bombarded with images from actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding ranging from their registered marriage images to having a star-studded reception; there was another wedding that took place that’s worthy of notice.

Son of businessman, Vijay Mallya, Sidhartha Mallya got married to his longtime friend, Jasmine. The couple exchange vows in an intimate ceremony at Hertfordshire in England. Only a handful of people were seen at the wedding which included their families and close friends only.

On Sunday, the newlywed couple took to their social media and shared a joint post. Mallya and Jasmine posted a series of dreamy images from their wedding. Along with the post, they wrote, “MR & Mrs Muppet#justmarried #wedding.” –

As seen, Mallya is dressed in a unique yet dapper bottle-green colored suit and wife, Jasmine looked gorgeous in a white wedding gown. Both seemed extremely happy as their smiles were captured candidly.

As mentioned above, Mallya is the son of fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, announced his wedding on Instagram earlier this week. Mallya posted a photo of himself and his then-fiancée to Instagram.

The couple announced their engagement on Halloween last year.

As one would also remember, Sidhartha Mallya first appeared on the circuit several years ago, when his father, Vijay Mallya was the owner of Royal Challengers Bangalore. He would constantly be in news for his relationships with Bollywood actresses, the most famous being a rumored affair with Deepika Padukone.