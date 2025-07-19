Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 29: Total Collection Reaches 162.99 Crores, Fourth Week Ends Brilliantly

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 29: Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par has proven its consistent performance at the box office. Due to its great content and emotional connection, the film is getting a lot of love from the audience. Now, the film has earned well on its 29th day (fifth Friday).

The film’s box office journey so far has been as follows: first-week earnings 93.85 crores, second-week earnings 47.20 crores, third-week earnings 17.95 crores, and fourth-week earnings 3.59 crores.

On Day 29 (fifth Friday), the film earned around 0.40 crores, bringing the total Bharat net collection to 162.99 crores.

On Friday, July 19, 2025, the Hindi occupancy of the film was 10.32%, which indicates that the film can get good growth again over the weekend.

Thus, the film’s total net collection in India has reached 162.99 crore. The film is still receiving positive word-of-mouth among family audiences and youth.

The initial estimate for Day 29 (Fifth Friday) is 0.40 crores, considering the morning and afternoon shows. But this is just the initial figure; the final collection will be revealed at night when the data for the entire day’s shows and occupancy will be available.

Touted as a ‘spiritual successor’ to Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par is a heartwarming story about a suspended basketball coach who is ordered by the court to train a team of differently abled players. The film is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions.

The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced jointly by Aamir Khan Productions and Aparna Purohit. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the music, while Ram Sampath composed the background score.

It will be interesting to see whether the film can cross the 165 crore mark in the coming days. But Sitaare Zameen Par has made its place in the hearts and box office.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.