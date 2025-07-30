Sithara Entertainments Launches Historical Action Drama Starring Rishab

Sithara Entertainments has announced its 36th production, an ambitious historical action drama starring Kannada star Rishab Shetty, directed by Ashwin Gangaraju.

Set in 18th-century Bengal during a time of rebellion, the film promises scale, depth, and intensity. It will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada, with a multilingual release in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, this project is already highly anticipated. With a unique setting and a powerful narrative, Production No. 36 is poised to be one of the most exciting Indian releases in the coming years. Stay tuned for updates!