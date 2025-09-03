Sobhita Dhulipala Shows Off Her Cooking Skills on Set; Naga Chaitanya Teases ‘Waiting to Taste’

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala surprised her fans on Tuesday when she shared a few cooking videos and pictures from the sets of her upcoming project. Sobhita took to Instagram to show herself cooking, sometimes tasting sambhar or dal, sometimes chopping okra, and sometimes grinding spices with a traditional pestle and hands. In one fun moment, she was also seen playing with a coconut as if she were about to throw it.

Sobhita wrote with this post: “#basichumanskills #lol #IYKYK #BTS #SetLife”, which was a response to Naga Chaitanya’s earlier joke, in which he said that Sobhita does not have “basic human skills”. Chaitanya laughed at this too and replied: “Waiting to get a taste of these skills.”





Sobitha’s cooking style was clearly visible in her videos and pictures. In one video, she was tasting the recently made sambhar or dal; in another, she was seen cutting ladyfinger. Her style of grinding spices using a pestle and mortar was cute and funny. The fans loved her expressions in the pictures and her mischievous style while playing with the coconut.

Talking about the relationship between Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, Chaitanya married his first wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in 2017, but the two got divorced in 2021. In 2022, fans guessed that Chaitanya and Sobhita were dating when some pictures of their vacation were leaked. After this, the two got engaged in Hyderabad in August 2024 and married at Annapurna Studios in December of the same year.

Sobhita’s cooking skills and Naga’s funny reply proved to be a cute and light-hearted moment for fans. The post quickly went viral on Instagram and was loved by fans of both.

