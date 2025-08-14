Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Entertainer Inches Closer To Rs 50 Cr Milestone

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: The comedy entertainer starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur is winning hearts at the box office as the film inches closer to the Rs 50 crore milestone. Although the film’s earnings are slow, its steady performance has brought it closer to the Rs 50 crore club.

Though on the thirteenth day (14 August), Son Of Sardaar 2 witnessed a dip in collection, earning rupees 0.75 crore, the total collection crossed the Rs 45 crore mark, inching closer to Rs 50 crore. Currently, the total collection of Son Of Sardaar 2 is Rs 45.12 crore as per Sacnilk.

If the film continues to entertain the viewers and maintain its charm at the box office, it is likely to cross the Rs 50 crore milestone. Amidst the tough competition from films like Saiyaara, Dhadak 2, and Mahavatar Narsimha, Ajay Devgn’s film is performing well, maintaining a steady pace.

Son Of Sardaar 2 is a sequel to the 2021 hit comedy drama Son Of Sardaar starring Ajay Devgn opposite Sonakshi Sinha. Ajay has been paired alongside Mrunal for the first time, and the duo, with their bubbly and funny chemistry, are ruling in the comedy genre. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Paschisia, and Pravin Talreja.