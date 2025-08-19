Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ajay Devgn Starrer Inches Towards 50 Crore Mark

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited comedy film Son of Sardaar 2 has garnered constant buzz since its release. Released in theatres on August 1, 2025, the film did a net business of 7.25 crores on the opening day, which was considered a good start by the audience and trade pundits. The film showed stability in the first week itself; now, on the 18th day, Monday, August 18, it has earned 0.04 crores. With this, the total India net collection of Son of Sardaar 2 has now become 45.94 crores. At the same time, India’s gross has reached 55.04 crores, and the worldwide collection is 66.04 crores.

The film is a standalone sequel to the 2012 superhit comedy Son of Sardaar. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra. Apart from this, this film is the last film of the late actor Mukul Dev, which has increased the audience’s emotional connection even more.

The film’s story revolves around a man who tries to get acceptance from the family of a couple by calling himself a war hero. The story is full of comedy, drama, and Punjabi tadka, making it popular among the family audience.

The film has been shot in beautiful locations like Edinburgh, London, and Chandigarh, making it a visual treat. Its songs feature names like Jaani, Tanishk Bagchi, and Lijo George – DJ Chetas, and many tracks have already gone viral on social media.

Overall, Son of Sardaar 2 maintains stability at the box office by giving a full dose of laughter, emotion, and entertainment. Trade pundits believe that the film might soon join the Rs 50 crore club, making it a part of the list of successful comedy films of 2025.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the Box Office.