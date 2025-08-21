Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ajay Devgn’s Film Earns 46.08 Crores

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited comedy film ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ finally hit the theaters on 1 August 2025. The film earned a net of 7.25 crores in India on its first day, which is considered a good start. On Wednesday, the 20th Day of August 20th, the film earned 0.05 crores. This makes the total collection 46.08 crores. Worldwide earns 66.2 crores. India Gross 55.2 crores and overseas 11 crores.

This film is a standalone sequel to the 2012 hit comedy ‘Son of Sardaar’. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, it stars tremendous actors like Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra. This film is also the last film of the late actor Mukul Dev, which creates an emotional connection with the film.

The story revolves around a man who tries to get a couple’s family’s acceptance by calling himself a war hero. There is a lot of comedy, full entertainment, and Punjabi tadka during this.

The film has been shot at beautiful locations like Edinburgh, London, and Chandigarh, which make the film a visual treat. Talking about the songs, big names like Jaani, Tanishk Bagchi, and Lijo George – DJ Chetas have given music, which have already gone viral on social media.

‘Son of Sardaar 2’ has solidly started at the box office. This film, which gives a full dose of laughter, emotion, and entertainment, has become popular among the family audience. Film can soon join the 50 crore club.

