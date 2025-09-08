Sonam Bajwa Joins The Cast Of Border 2, Reuniting With Diljit Dosanjh

Border 2 is already one of the most talked-about films in Bollywood, and now there’s even more reason for fans to be excited. Actress Sonam Bajwa has officially joined the star-studded cast, reuniting with Diljit Dosanjh for yet another promising collaboration.

Sonam and Diljit have a strong track record together, having delivered hits like Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, and Honsla Rakh. Their on-screen chemistry and natural performances have always struck a chord with audiences, and their reunion in a serious war drama is something fans are eagerly waiting for.

Directed by Anurag Singh, known for Kesari and Punjab 1984, Border 2 is a sequel to the iconic 1997 film Border. This time, the story once again dives into the emotional and powerful backdrop of the India-Pakistan conflict.

Border 2 boasts an amazing cast of the likes of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh, in addition to Diljit and Sonam. Film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and J.P. Dutta with Border 2 shaping up to be a theatrical experience filled with fun, action and of course, national pride.

In a recent interview, Sunny was asked about the pressure of making a sequel to such a beloved film, I think he was honest that it is a risk but ultimately a challenge he is excited about.

With emotions, legacy, and a great cast at the core of the film, Border 2 will be a film to watch for.