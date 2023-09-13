South Korean Actress Han So Hee Tests Positive For COVI-19 During Gyeongseong Creature 2 Shoot

The South Korean actress Han So Hee has tested positive for COVID-19, per the reports from Allkpop. The 9ato Entertainment agency confirmed the news and revealed that the actress has been quarantined and she is taking rest at home.

As per reports, during the shoot of Gyeongseong Creature 2, Han So Hee’s health deteriorated, and she started to feel discomfort last week. Her health issues paused the shooting of the Netflix show. As soon as the news surfaced about her illness, fans wished for her speedy recovery on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

On the other hand, Han So Hee was recently seen in BTS singer Jungkook’s blockbuster single. This was BTS singer Jungkook’s debut solo single, released in 2024, which also featured American rapper-singer Latto. In the music video, Han So Hee appeared as the love interest of Jungkook. Their amazing chemistry in the song managed to impress the audience, and they were praised.

COVID-19 is a virus that was found in China’s Wuhan lab. It spread like wildfire across the globe. Millions of people died due to the pandemic in 2020 that scared the human race. People are asked to take precautions to fight the virus.

We wish Han So Hee a speedy recovery. Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.