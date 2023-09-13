Movies | News

South Korean Actress Han So Hee Tests Positive For COVI-19 During Gyeongseong Creature 2 Shoot

The famous actress in the South Korean industry, Han So Hee, tested positive for COVID-19. This happened during the shoot of Gyeongseong Creature 2 shoot

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Sep,2023 19:00:14
South Korean Actress Han So Hee Tests Positive For COVI-19 During Gyeongseong Creature 2 Shoot 851199

The South Korean actress Han So Hee has tested positive for COVID-19, per the reports from Allkpop. The 9ato Entertainment agency confirmed the news and revealed that the actress has been quarantined and she is taking rest at home.

As per reports, during the shoot of Gyeongseong Creature 2, Han So Hee’s health deteriorated, and she started to feel discomfort last week. Her health issues paused the shooting of the Netflix show. As soon as the news surfaced about her illness, fans wished for her speedy recovery on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

On the other hand, Han So Hee was recently seen in BTS singer Jungkook’s blockbuster single. This was BTS singer Jungkook’s debut solo single, released in 2024, which also featured American rapper-singer Latto. In the music video, Han So Hee appeared as the love interest of Jungkook. Their amazing chemistry in the song managed to impress the audience, and they were praised.

COVID-19 is a virus that was found in China’s Wuhan lab. It spread like wildfire across the globe. Millions of people died due to the pandemic in 2020 that scared the human race. People are asked to take precautions to fight the virus.

We wish Han So Hee a speedy recovery. Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

7 Times Actress Han So Hee Was The Visual Of Our Dreams In Her Photoshoots, Take A Look

Latest Stories

Sonakshi Sinha Buys Posh Sea-facing Flat In Mumbai's Bandra, Checkout Net Worth 851201
Sonakshi Sinha Buys Posh Sea-facing Flat In Mumbai’s Bandra, Checkout Net Worth
Ridhi Dogra on her mega successfully running film, Jawaan, says, “The whole nation is talking about i…I am just grateful that I am a part of project like this” 851254
Ridhi Dogra on her mega successfully running film, Jawaan, says, “The whole nation is talking about i…I am just grateful that I am a part of project like this”
Kumkum Bhagya Actress Mugdha Chaphekar's Cute Birthday Wish For On-Screen Sister Aparna Mishra 851252
Kumkum Bhagya Actress Mugdha Chaphekar’s Cute Birthday Wish For On-Screen Sister Aparna Mishra
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet learns about Amrita’s killer Shonty being alive 851245
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet learns about Amrita’s killer Shonty being alive
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Angad points gun at Aradhana 851216
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Angad points gun at Aradhana
Mimi Director Laxman Utekar Congratulates His Leading Lady on Her National Award Win- Calls her Remarkable! 851209
Mimi Director Laxman Utekar Congratulates His Leading Lady on Her National Award Win- Calls her Remarkable!
Read Latest News