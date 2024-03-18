Special Kanchipuram Silk Sarees To Be Handcrafted For Divya Khossla’s Special Dance

Divya Kumar Khossla will now be seen in a never-before avatar in producer Prerna Arora and director Suresh Krisshna’s Hero Heeroine.

The makers are planning a special song for the film, which will present Divya in a never-before avatar. The actor, who is excited to reach out to her Telugu audience with the film, is learning the Bharat Natyam dance for a song.

While Divya is already a student of Kathak , she is the excited to learn a completely new dance form For Hero Heeroine. The team has already started scouting for the locations to shoot the extravagant dance sequence.

Divya came on board with the song’s idea the moment Prerna shared it with her over a telephonic conversation. It is learnt that special Kanchipuram silk sarees will be handcrafted by weavers for Divya’s look for the song.

She will be styled in beautiful Kanchipuram silk sarees to represent the Tamil culture in the most authentic and beautiful self.

The makers are planning to rope in ace choreographer Brinda Master for this song.

Hero Heeroine will release in Hindi and Telugu and is directed by Suresh Krissna.