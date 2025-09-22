Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Suffers Head Injury on Set; Rushed to Hospital

Big news has emerged not only from Bollywood but also from Hollywood. Famous actor Tom Holland, known worldwide as Spider-Man, was recently injured while filming his fourth Spider-Man film.

The accident happened at Leavesden Studios in Watford, England, during the Spider-Man: Brand New Day shoot. While doing a stunt, Tom Holland lost his balance and fell. He hurt his head and was taken to the hospital right away. Doctors later said he had a concussion, which is a mild brain injury.

The film’s budget is approximately 150 million and is scheduled for release in July next year. However, following this accident, shooting has been temporarily halted. It is reported that investigative agencies may also investigate the incident.

Tom Holland’s father, renowned comedian Dominic Holland, confirmed that his son will be away from the set for a few days. Interestingly, on the day of the accident, Tom was attending an event with his fiancée and co-star Zendaya, but had to leave early due to a sudden illness.

According to reports, Tom’s female stunt double was also injured in the same scene and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

However, according to the Hollywood portal Deadline, Tom’s hospitalization was merely a precautionary measure, and he is expected to recover and return to filming soon.

A photo related to the accident also went viral on social media, claiming to show Tom injured. However, whether the photo is real or related to another incident is unclear.

For now, fans pray that their favorite Spider-Man recovers soon and returns to the screen again.

