Srinidhi Shetty and Nani Make Fans Crazy With Their Sizzling Chemistry!

Nani and Srinidhi Shetty‘s unmatched chemistry has emerged as the biggest feature of HIT 3. During the promotions of the film, the off-screen bonding of the two, fun moments and pictures that went viral on social media made the fans crazy. Fans were very excited to see the pair of Nani and Srinidhi on-screen, and in the film too, their chemistry has strengthened the emotional connect.

Telugu film HIT 3 is in the news these days, but more than the film, there is a lot of talk about Nani and Srinidhi Shetty’s charming chemistry. Srinidhi Shetty, who is making her debut in a Telugu film, has not only impressed the audience with her acting, but her cute and unseen moments with Nani during the promotions have created a stir on social media.

Recently, Srinidhi shared some pictures with Nani on her Instagram, in which the great bonding and laughter of both of them are worth seeing. These pictures have set the internet on fire and fans are constantly eager to see the on-screen chemistry of these two.

Srinidhi & Nani’s Photos

In the film HIT 3, Srinidhi is playing the role of Nani i.e. Arjun Sarkar’s wife. This character adds an emotional depth to the story, which balances the thrilling crime investigation of the film.

Now this tremendous chemistry will be seen on OTT, as HIT 3 is going to stream on Netflix from 29 May 2025. The film received an ‘A certificate’ in theaters, due to which its reach to the family audience was limited, but now its real magic is expected to work on the digital platform.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, this film is now creating a huge OTT hype, and the buzz has also increased for HIT 4, starring South superstar Karthi in the lead role.

So if you missed HIT 3 in the theatres, now is the chance to feel the chemistry between Nani and Srinidhi and the depth of the story only on Netflix, starting May 29.