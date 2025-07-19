Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ to End in 2026 After 33 Years on Air

CBS has confirmed that The Late Show will air its finale in May 2026, marking the end of a 33-year legacy in late-night television. The shocker cited money issues as the growing challenges facing traditional TV, which is being hoodwinked by streaming and changing viewer habits.

Stephen Colbert, who took over the show in 2015 following David Letterman’s retirement, broke the news during a taping on Thursday night. “It’s not just the end of our show, but it’s the end of The Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away,” he said. (As quoted by BBC)

The announcement comes just two weeks after CBS settled a $16 million lawsuit with former President Donald Trump. The case stemmed from a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris that Trump alleged had been deceptively edited. CBS agreed to settle, with funds directed to Trump’s future presidential library. Some lawmakers, including Senators Adam Schiff and Elizabeth Warren, have questioned whether the show’s cancellation was politically motivated.

Throughout his tenure, Colbert became known for his sharp political satire and frequent criticism of Donald Trump. He often hosted Democratic politicians and progressive voices, cementing his reputation as one of the most politically engaged figures in late-night TV.

With the show’s end, CBS will be without a late-night talk show for the first time since 1993, while competitors like NBC and ABC plan to continue their long-running programs. For now, Colbert has 10 more months behind the desk—months that promise to be filled with gratitude, humour, and a farewell to a historic chapter in television.