Steve Trailer: Cillian Murphy Is A Man On The Edge In Tim Mielants’

The trailer for Steve, a reimagining of Max Porter’s novel Shy, is sharp, grounded and quietly emotional. Set in a last-chance reform school in mid-90s England, it follows one critical day in the life of a headteacher and the vulnerable boys in his care. Directed by Tim Mielants and starring Cillian Murphy, this looks to be a stripped-back, character-driven drama with real weight.

We hear the students first, describing themselves in three words. “Very, very tired.” “Angry and bored.” “Cheeky.” The tone is brittle and real, with flashes of humour and defiance. These aren’t caricatures. They’re young people struggling to be heard. The school is clearly on edge. There’s tension, noise, silence, and the threat of something breaking.

Cillian Murphy plays Steve, a man carrying the burden of responsibility with visible strain. He listens, pleads, and loses his temper. Murphy’s performance, even in these short peeks, is tightly interspersed and deeply mortal. It’s not about grand speeches or sweeping drama. It’s about exhaustion, care, and the limits of both.

Mielants likes keeping the visuals raw and tight. The palette is muted. Scenes feel lived-in and immediate. Chaos descends, and suddenly everything becomes rosy. A fire starts. There is shouting. A fire breaks out. Shouting erupts. A boy screams, “You don’t know me.” Nothing is polished, but every frame feels honest.

The trailer is about showing up. Listening. Trying. The final line repeats like a thread of hope: “You’re not alone, Shy.”

Steve opens in select cinemas on September 19 and streams on Netflix from October 3. It looks like a tough, thoughtful film about care, anger, and the people who refuse to give up, even when they’re running on empty.