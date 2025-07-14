Stuntman SM Raju Dies During Arya–Pa. Ranjith Film Shoot; Vishal Pledges Lifelong Support to Family

Very sad news has come out from the film industry. Renowned stuntman S.M. Raju died during shooting on Sunday morning. The shooting of actor Arya and director Pa. Ranjit’s upcoming film was going on, where Raju lost his life while performing a dangerous car toppling stunt. The accident happened so suddenly that everyone present on the set was shocked.

Raju, who had been performing risky stunts for Tamil and South films for many years, was known for his bravery and professionalism in the industry. The news of his death has shocked his family and the film fraternity.

Actor Vishal, who has worked with Raju in many films, was extremely shaken by this news. He wrote on social media, “It is very difficult to accept that stunt artist Raju is no longer among us. He performed the most difficult stunts with me in many films without fear. He was fearless, brave… and a good human being. My deepest condolences are with his family.”

But Vishal did not just express grief; he also made a very human and emotional promise.

“I will not limit myself to just tweeting. The responsibility of this family is now mine. I will support them for my whole life. This is my duty, from the heart, with humanity.”

Famous stunt director Stunt Silva expressed grief at Raju’s death and wrote, “We have lost a great stunt artist today. People like S.M. Raju are the backbone of the industry. He will always be remembered.”

Raju worked on dozens of superhit films in his career. Behind the amazing scenes that we see on screen, there are unheard heroes who take every risk but remain anonymous behind the camera.

This shoot is said to have been for Arya and Pa. Ranjith’s film, which is believed to be a sequel to Sarpatta Parambarai. The film is to be released in 2026.

Today, the industry has lost a stunt performer and a fearless warrior. His sacrifice cannot be summed up in words.

May God give peace to the soul of SM Raju. May he give strength to his family to bear this immense loss.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!