Su From So Box Office Collection Day 15: Earns 50.92 Crores India Nett

Su From So Box Office Collection Day 15: Released on 25 July 2025, the Kannada film Su From So is slowly gaining ground at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned three crores in India on the 15th day, Friday, 8th August. With this, the total India net collection of the film has become 50.92 crores, and the worldwide gross is 60.5 crores.

The film started with just 0.78 crores on the first day, but the number of viewers constantly increased due to the great word-of-mouth and unique story.

Film Story and Team: Su From So is a comedy drama written and directed by J.P. Thumminad. This is his directorial debut. The film is produced by Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Ravi Rai Kalsa, and Raj B. Shetty under the banner of Lighter Buddha Films. The lead roles are played by Shenil Gautham, J.P. Thumminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thumminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, and Raj B. Shetty.

The film’s story is set against the backdrop of a coastal village called Maralur, which is connected to Someshwar. In it, the innocent love of a carefree youth named Ashok turns into the possession of a spirit named ‘Sulochana’ due to misunderstandings and rumors, creating a tremendous atmosphere of humor and mystery in the village.

S. Chandrasekaran handled the film’s cinematography, editing by Nithin Shetty, and music by Sumedh K. (songs) and Sandeep Tulsidas (background score). J.P. Thumminad, who directed, wrote, and acted in the film, made an impressive mark on his first attempt.

Given Su From So’s popularity, it was released in Malayalam theatres on 1 August 2025.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for every box office update.