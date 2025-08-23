Su From So Box Office Collection Day 29: Shenil Gautam and J.P. Thumminad’s film earns 81.65 crores

Su From So Box Office Collection Day 29: The magic of Kannada film Su From So continues at the box office. Released on 25 July 2025, the film has earned 81.65 crores net in India in 29 days. According to the latest data from Sacnilk.com, on Friday, August 22, on the 29th day, the film did a business of 0.58 crores. With this, the film’s India gross has reached 95.12 crores, overseas collection 14.15 crores, and worldwide total 109.27 crores.

Initially, Su From So had an opening of just ₹0.78 crores, but due to great word of mouth and a unique story, the film gradually attracted the audience, and now it is proving to be a big hit.

Story and Team: Su From So is a comedy-drama film written and directed by J.P. Thumminad. This is his directorial debut. The film is produced by Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Ravi Rai Kalasa, and Raj B. Shetty under the banner of Lighter Buddha Films. It stars Shenil Gautham, J.P. Thumminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thumminad, Deepak Rai Panje, Mime Ramdas, and Raj B. Shetty in the lead roles.

The story of the film is set against the backdrop of a coastal village, Maralur, which is connected to Someshwar. In it, the innocent love of a carefree youth, Ashok, gets possessed by a spirit named ‘Sulochana’ due to rumors and misunderstandings. After this, a unique atmosphere of humor and mystery is created in the village, which is loved by the audience.

S. Chandrasekaran handles the film’s cinematography, Nithin Shetty does editing, and Sumedh K. (songs) and Sandeep Tulsidas (background score) do the music. J.P. Thumminad directed the film and acted in it, making a great impression in his debut attempt.

Given its popularity, Su From So was also released in Malayalam theatres on 1 August 2025. At its current pace, the film can soon join the 100 crore club.

