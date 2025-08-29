Su From So Box Office Collection Day 35: Kannada Supernatural Comedy Smashes Records With ₹80.7 Cr Gross

JP Thuminad’s Kannada supernatural-satire-comedy, So, the breakout film of actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty’s career, co-produced the picture, firmly holds its position on the box office. Now entering its fifth week, the film has secured the title of the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025, with a global revenue of ₹118.3 crore.

On its 35th day, the So earned ₹88.39 crore in net collections within India, swelling a gross return of ₹103.3 crore. Its overseas collections also induced good results, returning ₹15 crore to the film’s global total. ₹0.37 crore in collections were added on the 35th day of its run, a strong indication that the film continues to rake in collections through excellent audience feedback and strong word-of-mouth, even well after the initial release period.

Ashoka is the main character of the story, which is set in the coastal village of Marlur. He is a young man who is romantically carefree, but his young crush turns chaotic when the villagers start accusing him of being the victim of a ghost named Sulochana. This is a case of comedy that begins with a rumour, escalating into a full-blown supernatural comedy that impacts the entire village of Someshwara.

Ashoka’s journey from an innocent romantic crush to being accused of ghost possession is the spark to the chaos engulfing the coastal village of Marlur. The story’s humour is derived from the villagers of Someshwara reacting to the rumour of the ghost Sulochana. The film’s attempt to portray local culture is commended as it tries to blend humour, folklore, and, collectively a sense of horror with a touch of the supernatural.

Su From So is no longer a surprise hit, as it now holds a remarkable sum of ₹118.3 crores with more being added every day. This not only highlights the kind of world-class stories Kannada cinema can produce, but also the incredible reach that it has beyond its region.