Subhash K Jha Selects His 7 Favourite Performances Of 2023

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaan-e-Jaan: She is mysterious , seductive and smouldering-hot. And the way her character Maya woman-handles(as opposed to ‘manhandle’) the two men, a lonely neighbor and a cop, without seeming to be the least exploitative , required an actress of awesome substance. Kareena is all of this, and more.

2. Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: Speaking of Kareena , her most famous role of all time, Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham , got an all-new gender spin in Karan Johar’s dizzying new rom-com. As Rocky, Ranveer….well, rocked! He was Punjabi, brash, bratty and so extroverted he threatened to tear the screen apart with his gift of the gab.

3. Kapil Sharma in Zwigato: In Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das’s underrated under-seen slice-of-life mellow drama stand-up comic Kapil Sharma proved even funny men have a tragic inner core. Touching without screaming,moving without manipulating, Kapil portrayed the food-delivery guy as someone we know.Someone we never give a second glance to. Kapil was THAT invisible.

4. Kartik Aryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan has gradually evolved into a fine fusion of starpower and performing skills.As “Sattu” Satyaprem Narayan , Kartik was goofy and honest, a devoted son and a man who knows how to stand by his woman through her worst crisis; in brief a true Alpha male. He proved machine guns don’t make a man.

5. Rani Mukerji in Mrs Chatterjee Versus Norway: As Debika Chatterjee, a Bengali housewife in Norway whose baby is taken away by child welfare,Rani was the portrait of distraught motherhood, a true Mother India of our times. To hear some of our learned critics describe her performance as “over the top” and “loud” was more a comment on the infancy of film criticism in our country than on Rani’s performance which in one word was impeccable.

6. Vikrant Massey in 12th Fail: As Manoj Sharma, a 12th fail student from Chambal who goes on to become an IAS topper, Massey’s performance was deeply moving and inspiring. This is the kind of cinema and performance that change lives. I hope it changes the course of Vikrant’s career from the Vinod Mehra of our times to one of the finest actors of our times.

7. Manoj Bajpayee in Joram: As an Adivasi on the run from the police and crooked politicians after being wrongly accused of murder, Manoj’s performance is flawless and challenging. He had to carry a small baby girl in his arms, ensuring her comfort and safety .To shoot machine guns randomly is one thing, to protect a vulnerable life is quite another. Manoj is the true Pathaan of the year.