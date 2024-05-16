Subrato Roy Is The Protagonist Of Scam 3

Building upon the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, the newest instalment will delve into the depths of one of India’s most sensational financial scandals : Scam 2010 – The Subrata Roy Saga.

Based on the book – ‘Sahara: the Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay’, the series will be Produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Studio Next and helmed by Hansal Mehta.

Scam 2010 is the dust-to-diamonds story of maverick businessman Subrata Roy. In the early 2000s, the glamourous Roy was caught in a whirlwind of accusations ranging from chit-fund manipulations to fake investors, ultimately leading to his arrest in 2014. With approx. 25,000 crore rupees still lying unclaimed with government authorities, the repercussions of the Scam continue to reverberate even today..

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, “The Scam series has become more than just a show; it’s a pop cultural phenomenon. With Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, we are poised to raise the bar even higher, offering audiences an immersive journey into the life and times of one of the most audacious and ambitious minds in Indian business history. With Hansal at the helm and Sony LIV as our partner, we look forward to this next season.”