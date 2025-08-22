Suniel Shetty Celebrates wife Mana Shetty’s 60th Birthday with a Heartfelt Tribute

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took to social media to celebrate his wife Mana Shetty’s 60th birthday with a deeply personal tribute. He shared a montage video filled with cherished travel memories, captioning it with heartfelt words: “No words just hugs… 16 to 60 with you 🧿… both believing they’re the lucky one … happy 60th wifey 🖤.” His post quickly went viral, offering fans an intimate look into their enduring relationship. Suniel affectionately describes Mana as his “best friend and confidant.”

Watch here:

A Love Story That Has Endured

Suniel and Mana first crossed paths as teenagers and embarked on a nine-year courtship before tying the knot in 1991. Their interfaith marriage — with Mana hailing from a mixed Gujarati Muslim and Punjabi Hindu background — faced initial resistance from both families. Nevertheless, they remained steadfast in their love and commitment. Over the years, Suniel has credited Mana’s patience and unwavering support as the cornerstone of their successful marriage.

A Dynamic Duo

Suniel Shetty has thrived in the Hindi cinema industry, while Mana has carved out her own path as a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. She serves as the Creative Director of R House, a high-end home decor and lifestyle store, and plays a key role in S2 Realty, the family’s real estate venture.

In addition to her business achievements, Mana dedicates herself to social work. She actively collaborates with Save the Children India, organizing annual exhibitions and fundraisers to support underprivileged children. Her commitment to charitable causes has earned her immense respect, and many in the media refer to her as the “Lady Ambani of Bollywood.”

A Family of Stars

The Shetty family shares a close bond, with their children following in their father’s footsteps in the film industry. Their daughter, Athiya Shetty, made her Bollywood debut in 2015 and married Indian cricketer KL Rahul in January 2023. Their son, Ahan Shetty, entered the industry with his debut film “Tadap” in 2021 and has already begun to make a name for himself as a promising newcomer.

Celebrating 60 Years of Grace

Mana Shetty’s 60th birthday celebration marks not just another year but also the remarkable life and love she has built with Suniel. Fans and celebrities poured into the comments section to send warm wishes, recognizing the couple as one of Bollywood’s most enduring and inspirational love stories.

In an industry often characterized by fleeting relationships, Suniel and Mana Shetty stand as a testament to what it means to grow together in love, strength, and shared purpose. Keep an eye out for more heartwarming celebrity stories and updates!