Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 11: Varun-Janhvi’s Rom-com Enters 50 Crore Club

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 11: Living up to the expectations, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi’s romantic comedy film has finally entered the 50 crore club. Though it took more than a week to cross the mark, the film’s narrative impressed viewers, helping it sustain its steady box-office run.

Shashank Khaitan’s directorial film is maintaining its pace at the box office, crossing the 50 mark on day 11 (Sunday, 12 October). The film earned 54.33 crores net in India, according to data shared by Dharma Productions. However, as per the reports, the gross collection crossed the 60 crore mark with earnings of 64.10 crores. With this, the film has entered the 50 crore club and become the fifth romantic film in 2025 to cross the half-century mark.

Despite strong competition, the romantic comedy produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment proved its mettle at the box office, with recent earnings giving it wings, allowing it to set new records.

Now all eyes are on the 100 crore mark!

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the central roles. The film also has Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi adding a dose of laughter. The film was released on the day Dusshera and Gandhi Jayanti were celebrated on October 2nd.