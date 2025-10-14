Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 12: Varun-Janhvi’s Film Sees Further Dip, Earns 51 Crore

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 12: As the end of the second week of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy film nears, the earnings of the film have now further dipped, with the film collecting only 1.15 crore estimately on the 12th day as per Sacnilk data. However, the film witnessed a slight hike last weekend, earning 3.25 crore on Saturday and Sunday separately.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy drama opened with a modest 9.25 crore. And the film crossed the 40 crore mark, earning a total of 41.1 crore. And now the film has crossed the 50 crore mark, earning 51 crore in 12 days, with the film collecting 1.15 crore on the 12th day as per Sacnilk.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film is slow but steadily earning at the box office. Despite the tough competition, the film earned a modest amount in 12 days. Though the next target is the 100 crore mark, it seems far difficult for the film to achieve that at the current pace, but let’s see what happens in the new week.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the main roles. The film was released on the day of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti, which was on October 2nd.